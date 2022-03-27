Monte Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,956 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Visa by 113.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,603,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751,620 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 85.6% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,719,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562,125 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,963 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $218.43 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.28. The company has a market cap of $418.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

