Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $44.12 on Thursday. Monro has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average of $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Monro will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.85 per share, with a total value of $122,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Monro by 21.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Monro by 22.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Monro during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Monro by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

