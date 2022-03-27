Monero Classic 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $35,817.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000488 BTC on major exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and $35,817.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.67 or 0.00459030 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.