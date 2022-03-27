Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

MBT stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock ( NYSE:MBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 340.18% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460,853 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2,547.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,388,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,401 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,772,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,098 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5,415.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,119,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,379 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

