Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MITUY stock remained flat at $$13.23 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40. Mitsui Chemicals has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $18.32.

Get Mitsui Chemicals alerts:

Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc manufactures and sells petrochemicals and industrial inorganic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Healthcare, Food and Packaging, Base Material, and Others. The Mobility segment covers the new product development support business (solution business) for elastomers, functional compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, automobiles and other industrial products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.