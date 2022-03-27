Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MITUY stock remained flat at $$13.23 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40. Mitsui Chemicals has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $18.32.
