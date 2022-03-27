Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.440-$0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$895 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $853.90 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mister Car Wash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Mister Car Wash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.80.

Shares of MCW stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $15.80. 1,599,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average of $17.29. Mister Car Wash has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $262,051.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $59,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,896 shares of company stock worth $463,919 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,316 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,799,000 after purchasing an additional 488,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 129,725 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1,074.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after buying an additional 499,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 2,047.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 230,494 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

