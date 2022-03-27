Mina (MINA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $42.33 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $2.58 or 0.00005742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $42.33 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00047091 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,166.89 or 0.07059781 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,842.18 or 0.99964185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00046344 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 433,556,335 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

