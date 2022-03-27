MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $138,161.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $129.22 million and approximately $138,161.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for $11.94 or 0.00026629 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00286478 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00011192 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004965 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.35 or 0.00868669 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,826,735 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.