Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
MLSS opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.27. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.32.
Milestone Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)
