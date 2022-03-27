Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

MLSS opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.27. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.32.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

