Micron Technology (MU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Micron Technology to post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter.

Shares of MU opened at $78.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $9,324,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,373 shares of company stock worth $20,942,395. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.54.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

