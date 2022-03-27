Meyer Handelman Co. Invests $585,000 in Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 32,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $3,199,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $3,999,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kyndryl stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kyndryl has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56.
Kyndryl Profile (Get Rating)
Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kyndryl (KD)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.