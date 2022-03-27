Meyer Handelman Co. Invests $585,000 in Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 32,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $3,199,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $3,999,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kyndryl stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kyndryl has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Profile

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

