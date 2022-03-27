Meyer Handelman Co. Has $5.29 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,161 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $139.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $253.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.67 and a 200 day moving average of $156.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

