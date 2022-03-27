Meyer Handelman Co. Buys 6,000 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1,311.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 3,230.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $16.78 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12.

VOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

