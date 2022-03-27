Meyer Handelman Co. Acquires 1,200 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNR. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Pentair by 109.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,259 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Pentair by 184.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 960,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,763,000 after acquiring an additional 622,569 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 144.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 904,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,689,000 after acquiring an additional 534,428 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 2,731.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,543,000 after purchasing an additional 485,370 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 4,030.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 484,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,603,000 after purchasing an additional 473,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PNR. Mizuho raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.14.

Shares of PNR opened at $55.47 on Friday. Pentair plc has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $80.40. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.44.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

Pentair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.