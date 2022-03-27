Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 100 ($1.32) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTRO. Barclays raised their price target on Metro Bank from GBX 115 ($1.51) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.08) price objective on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

LON:MTRO opened at GBX 87.70 ($1.15) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 93.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 100.18. Metro Bank has a twelve month low of GBX 70.89 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 147.80 ($1.95). The stock has a market cap of £151.21 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61.

In related news, insider Nick Winsor purchased 50,000 shares of Metro Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £45,500 ($59,899.95).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

