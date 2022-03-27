Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) Issues Earnings Results

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$1.03 million during the quarter.

Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock opened at C$9.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a 12-month low of C$7.74 and a 12-month high of C$13.21. The company has a market cap of C$413.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.72.

Get Metalla Royalty & Streaming alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence Roulston sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.40, for a total transaction of C$116,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$446,650.40.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.