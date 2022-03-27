Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.410-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $62.52. 193,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,347. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average of $64.46. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after buying an additional 113,956 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after buying an additional 11,512 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

