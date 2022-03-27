MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $199.00

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €199.00 ($218.68) and traded as low as €181.00 ($198.90). MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at €181.55 ($199.51), with a volume of 216,986 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of €183.22 and a 200-day moving average price of €199.00.
MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (FRA:MRK)
Featured Articles
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.