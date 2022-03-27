Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Mercer International has decreased its dividend payment by 19.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Mercer International has a payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mercer International to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

MERC stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $951.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $518.96 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 31.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercer International will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MERC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercer International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 7,700 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,252.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 137.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 18,789 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,794,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 52,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

