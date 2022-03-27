Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Short Interest Update

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the February 28th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Mercari alerts:

Shares of MCARY traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $13.59. 10,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,249. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73. Mercari has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $31.97.

Mercari, Inc develops, operates and designs Mercari, a smart phone shopping application. It provides a hassle-free and secure way to buy and sell new and used items such as electronics, jewelry, women’s clothes, game consoles, pre-owned and hand-made items, shoes and more straight from mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.