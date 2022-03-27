Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercantile Bank Corporation serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment. “

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised Mercantile Bank from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of MBWM opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $591.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.32. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $40.01.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $45.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $114,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,214 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $85,061.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,214 shares of company stock worth $278,592. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBWM. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 16,868 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,208,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercantile Bank (Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.