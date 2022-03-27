Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 52,068 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $108.46 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.91.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

