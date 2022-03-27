Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $403,000 Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHY opened at $83.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.31. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.27 and a 12-month high of $86.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

