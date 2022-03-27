MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 3,689 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Home Depot by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $310.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $296.03 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.60.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.