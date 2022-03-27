McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Lessened by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,456 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $720,994,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,491 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after acquiring an additional 830,171 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $95,261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCD stock opened at $241.58 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $179.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Argus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

