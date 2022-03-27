Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 3,233.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MMND opened at $0.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09. Mastermind has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.96.

Mastermind Company Profile

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients. The company's programs cover various forms, such as creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications.

