MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Analysts expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) to announce $1.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. MasTec also reported sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year sales of $9.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.91 billion to $9.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $11.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MasTec.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTZ. Barclays lowered their price target on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.
NYSE MTZ traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.63. 309,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,231. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $71.85 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33.
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
