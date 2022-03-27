MarketPeak (PEAK) Market Cap Tops $2.11 Million

MarketPeak (PEAK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. One MarketPeak coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular exchanges. MarketPeak has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MarketPeak alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00035864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00112295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MarketPeak Profile

MarketPeak is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarketPeak should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MarketPeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarketPeak and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.