Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Short Interest Update

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a growth of 103,300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,038,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Marijuana Company of America stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Marijuana Company of America has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
Marijuana Company of America Company Profile (Get Rating)
