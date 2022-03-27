Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Short Interest Update

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a growth of 103,300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,038,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Marijuana Company of America stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Marijuana Company of America has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Marijuana Company of America, Inc engages in the investment in a portfolio of legal cannabis and industrial hemp businesses. It operates through the hempSMART segment. The company was founded on October 4, 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

