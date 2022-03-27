MahaDAO Price Hits $3.55 (MAHA)

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. MahaDAO has a market cap of $10.92 million and $496,484.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for about $3.55 or 0.00007911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

