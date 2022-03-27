Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 14,039 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,039 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $8,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000.

Shares of AVUS stock opened at $77.78 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $68.31 and a 52-week high of $81.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.03.

