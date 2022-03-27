Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $571,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,006 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 743 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST opened at $555.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $246.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $344.10 and a 12-month high of $571.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $519.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.62.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.89.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.