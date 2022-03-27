Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $213.49 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.57 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.53.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.