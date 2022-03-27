Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in CME Group by 53.1% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 96.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.77.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $687,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total value of $351,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $247.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.16.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.72%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

