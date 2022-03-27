Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 14.3% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 791,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,871 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 66.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,197,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,451,000 after purchasing an additional 476,655 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 225.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $3,716,691.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $137,422.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,769 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,053.

Roblox stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average of $80.19. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.36.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

