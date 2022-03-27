Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,707 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Walmart by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,281 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Walmart by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,851,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Walmart by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,731 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT opened at $143.45 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $397.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.05.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $84,511,074.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $1,382,516.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,028,635 shares of company stock valued at $279,749,005 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

