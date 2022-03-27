Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.60.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.68. 88,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,025. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.58. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $142.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.92) by $0.14. Analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -15.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,370,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,018,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,228,000 after acquiring an additional 150,252 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $9,280,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $7,322,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $5,508,000. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

