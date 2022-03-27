LVW Advisors LLC Takes $346,000 Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 6.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,946,000 after buying an additional 111,671 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Impinj by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 367,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,673,000 after acquiring an additional 20,714 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,295,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Impinj by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 177,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

PI opened at $64.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.07. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $94.39.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $373,102.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $28,701.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,761 shares of company stock worth $4,214,900. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

