LVW Advisors LLC Sells 9,784 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,784 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 85,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 125,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 139,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 207,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average is $50.31. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

