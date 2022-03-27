LVW Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,947,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,038 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 67.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,854,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,153 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,463,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,582,000 after acquiring an additional 513,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 58.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,311,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 30.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,745,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN opened at $26.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

