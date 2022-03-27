LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 1,945 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in DISH Network by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,557,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,446,000 after acquiring an additional 71,510 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 12.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,902,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,617,000 after buying an additional 437,611 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,790,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,312,000 after buying an additional 115,532 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 66.7% during the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,041,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,744,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DISH. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $25.84 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.01.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Profile (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

