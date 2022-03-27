LVW Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALLE. Bank of America cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Allegion in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $112.30 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $106.83 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

Allegion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.