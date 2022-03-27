Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) PT Raised to SEK 384

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 369 to SEK 384 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 384 to SEK 378 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Lundin Energy AB (publ) to a sell rating and set a $309.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cheuvreux cut Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Energy AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $356.20.

Shares of LNDNF stock opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. Lundin Energy AB has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $42.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.77.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 639.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible oil and gas reserves of 799.4 MMboe.

