Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Update

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the February 28th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS LMGDF traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,125. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46. Lumina Gold has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $0.71.

Lumina Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

