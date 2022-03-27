Loyalty Ventures Inc (NASDAQ:LYLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Loyalty Ventures Inc (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Loyalty Ventures’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loyalty Ventures will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.50 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Loyalty Ventures.

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $238.59 million during the quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Loyalty Ventures in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LYLT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 194,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.91. Loyalty Ventures has a 52 week low of $17.13 and a 52 week high of $98.95.

Loyalty Ventures Inc is a provider of tech-enabled, data-driven consumer loyalty solutions through its Canadian AIR MILES(R) Reward Program and loyalty business. Loyalty Ventures Inc is based in DALLAS.

