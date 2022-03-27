Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Market Cap Achieves $1.60 Million

Loopring [NEO] (LRN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io, CoinMex and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00047503 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.13 or 0.07000622 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,677.18 or 1.00109166 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00045966 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Coin Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, IDAX, CoinMex, Gate.io and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

