Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Short Interest Update

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the February 28th total of 726,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 454.0 days.

Shares of Loomis AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$28.61 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. Loomis AB has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $33.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.69.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMFGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $620.82 million for the quarter.

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables in Sweden and internationally. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants.

