Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Short Interest Down 94.4% in March

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the February 28th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LZRFY traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.76. 3,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,236. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. Localiza Rent a Car has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $13.67.

Localiza Rent A Car SA engages in the car rental, fleet rental, and franchising business. It operates through the following segments: Car Rental, Fleet Rental, and Franchising. The Car Rental segment refers to car rentals in locations located inside and outside airports and for insurance stipulation and management of car claims for insurance companies.

