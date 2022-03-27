Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Short Interest Down 94.4% in March

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the February 28th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
LZRFY traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.76. 3,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,236. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. Localiza Rent a Car has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $13.67.
About Localiza Rent a Car
