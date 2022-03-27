LocalCoinSwap Price Tops $0.0163 on Exchanges (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $815,500.25 and approximately $1,947.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.70 or 0.00319260 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 78.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000193 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005122 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000612 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.23 or 0.01291414 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003013 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,281,314 coins and its circulating supply is 50,068,538 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.