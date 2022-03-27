Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Raises Holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. owned 0.05% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 391,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,626 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 295,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 120,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,171 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 85,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ILTB opened at $62.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.07. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $62.25 and a 1-year high of $74.78.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

